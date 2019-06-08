Snoop Dogg’s record for the world’s biggest gin cocktail broken

What do you get when you mix 320 liters of gin, 160 litres of fruit brandy, 120 litres of orange and grapefruit juice? The world’s biggest gin cocktail.

In 2018, rapper Snoop Dogg broke the Guinness World Record for making the biggest gin cocktail.

The Gin and Juice hitmaker along with his long time friend, Warren G and made the giant gin cocktail at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival.

Snoop’s 577 litre drink contained 180 bottles of gin, 154 bottles of brandy and 38 jugs of orange juice.

The cocktail was mixed in a giant glass on stage and garnished a straw and umbrella – like a real cocktail should.

But, according to Forbes, Snoop’s record was broken a few months later by a Miami bar.

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co’s cocktail broke Snoop’s by just three litres, coming to 580 litres.

Using 320 litres of gin, 160 litres of fruit brandy, 120 litres of orange and grapefruit juice, this cocktail was big enough to “fill a six to eight person Jacuzzi” according to the bar manager, Nick Nistico.



Today is World Gin Day and luckily you dont have to break any records to sip on your favourite Gin and Juice.