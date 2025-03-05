Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Welcomes Baby Girl Three Months Early

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES – Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg is celebrating the arrival of his granddaughter after his daughter, Cori Broadus, gave birth three months before her due date.

Broadus, 24, shared the emotional news in a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday, February 1, alongside her fiancé Wayne Deuce. The couple posted a black-and-white image of their newborn’s foot, revealing that their daughter arrived prematurely at just 25 weeks.

“The princess arrived at 6 months,” Broadus wrote. “I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself because I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what, God always shows me that He got me! Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she’s the best!! Thank You God for getting me this far.”

A Challenging Birth Experience

Broadus later took to her Instagram Stories to share details of her delivery, revealing that she underwent a C-section.

“1st C-section was a success,” she wrote, thanking God for a safe delivery.

The first-time mother also revealed that she initially sought medical attention for what she thought was severe gas but was instead diagnosed with HELLP syndrome, a rare and potentially life-threatening condition.

What Is HELLP Syndrome?

HELLP syndrome, which stands for Hemolysis, Elevated Liver Enzyme Levels, and Low Platelet Levels, is a serious pregnancy complication that can lead to excessive bleeding, organ failure, or even death if left untreated.

Broadus expressed gratitude to her doctors for acting swiftly.

“[The] doctors told me thank you for coming and if I would’ve waited a few more days it would’ve been really bad,” she shared.

She also urged other expectant mothers to pay close attention to their bodies.

“Ladies, please listen to your bodies,” she advised. “Don’t believe everything you see on TikTok (talking to myself lowkey).”

Cori Broadus’ Health Struggles

Broadus’ journey to motherhood comes just a year after she suffered a severe stroke in January 2024. The incident was a wake-up call for her and her family.

“I was celebrating at a party, and then the next day, I’m in the hospital,” she previously shared. “A stroke is no joke. It brought me and my family closer, realizing that anything can happen in the snap of a finger.”

Snoop Dogg also opened up about the terrifying ordeal, calling his daughter his “kryptonite” and admitting it was one of the hardest moments of his life.

Despite the challenges, Broadus remains hopeful and grateful for her daughter’s health, as she embarks on the journey of motherhood under extraordinary circumstances.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...