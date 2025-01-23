Snoop Dogg Teams Up with Jamie Foxx in Protective Fatherly Standoff

Spread the love

Oscar-winning actor and comedian Jamie Foxx recently shared a humorous yet heartfelt parenting anecdote, revealing how he enlisted rap icon Snoop Dogg to help deliver a stern warning to his eldest daughter’s then-boyfriend.

During an interview on Capital XTRA, where Foxx was promoting his Netflix film Back in Action alongside co-star Cameron Diaz, he reflected on the unconventional yet protective parenting moment that showcased his blend of humour and seriousness as a father.

“When it comes to my daughters and the opposite sex, I could be a little more, you know, in your face,” Foxx admitted, referring to his hands-on approach to parenting.

A Memorable Warning

Foxx recounted that Snoop Dogg’s visit to his home coincided with the arrival of Corrine Foxx’s then-boyfriend, giving him the perfect opportunity to leverage the rapper’s commanding presence.

“My oldest daughter, who’s married now, but when she was dating another guy, he comes over,” Foxx explained. “I’d already done the background check on the dude, but Snoop happened to be there at my crib.”

Seizing the moment, Foxx asked Snoop for some backup: “‘Snoop, there he is, right there. Shake him up!’”

Snoop, known for his smooth yet intimidating demeanour, approached the young man and delivered a line laced with quiet authority: “‘Hey, what’s up? What’s happening with it? You know, if she hurt, you hurt, homie.’”

The rapper’s presence left a lasting impression, underscoring Foxx’s protective instincts as a father while adding a dose of humour to the situation.

Balancing Protection with Independence

Despite his protective nature, Foxx emphasised the importance of allowing his daughters the freedom to learn and grow on their own. “So, I am visual in that perspective, but I also understand they got to be kids,” he said. “You got to let them, you know, live a life.”

Foxx shares 30-year-old Corrine, who tied the knot with Joe Hooten last September in a private ceremony at Foxx’s California home, with his ex, Connie Kline. He is also the father of 16-year-old Anelise, whom he shares with Kristin Grannis.

Parenting Meets Star Power

The story, which has quickly captured attention, showcases how Foxx cleverly blends his star power with his commitment to fatherhood. With Snoop Dogg as an unexpected ally, the anecdote highlights the lengths to which Foxx will go to protect his children while still maintaining a sense of humour and perspective.

This blend of Hollywood charm and relatable parenting struggles serves as yet another reminder of Foxx’s multifaceted persona, both on and off the screen.

Source: AllHipHop

