Snoop Dogg Set to Drop New Album “Iz It Crime?” and Accompanying Film Tonight

LOS ANGELES — Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg is making a high-profile return to the spotlight with a surprise dual release — a new 21-track album titled Iz It Crime? and an accompanying film — both set to drop tonight according to celebrity web platform TMZ.

In an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover, the legendary rapper confirmed the project, explaining that the album’s title was inspired by the ongoing scrutiny surrounding some of his past decisions. “They keep asking me if it’s a crime to be myself, to stand for what I believe in,” said Snoop, hinting at controversies that have followed him — including his much-debated appearance at a Trump-affiliated inauguration event.

Iz It Crime? marks the 21st studio album from the Long Beach native and his first solo release since Missionary, the collaborative album with Dr. Dre that quietly dropped last year.

The album, released under Snoop’s own Death Row Records imprint, boasts an impressive lineup of collaborators. Features include rising star Sexyy Redd, frequent collaborator Wiz Khalifa, West Coast production legends Battlecat and Rick Rock, and a long-anticipated reunion with multi-platinum producer Pharrell Williams.

Snoop also previewed the cinematic element of the release, which will accompany the album and expand on its themes through music and visuals — a move he teased as a “new chapter” in fusing storytelling and hip-hop. While details about the film remain under wraps, Snoop confirmed it will debut on streaming platforms at midnight.

The album’s cover features Snoop alongside his wife and longtime business partner, Shante “Boss Lady” Broadus. The couple is seen wearing coordinated outfits while proudly repping their Long Beach roots — a nod to the rapper’s enduring loyalty to his community and upbringing.

This latest release is likely to ruffle some feathers — particularly with former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight, who has previously voiced disdain for Snoop’s revival of the iconic label.

Still, Snoop Dogg appears unfazed. “It’s showtime,” he posted on social media earlier today, teasing the drop. With Iz It Crime?, the Doggfather is once again proving that his legacy is far from finished — and he’s doing it his way.

