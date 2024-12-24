Snoop Dogg Gets Christmas Surprise – He Is Going To Be Grandfather For 7th Time

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES – Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg is gearing up to welcome his seventh grandchild after his daughter, Cori Broadus, revealed she is expecting her first child with fiancé Wayne Duece.

Cori, 25, shared the joyous news during a recent interview, announcing that she is expecting a baby girl. Despite navigating a high-risk pregnancy due to her ongoing battle with lupus, Cori expressed gratitude and excitement for the new chapter in her life.

“I found out on October 28. This baby is so unplanned, but we are so blessed,” she said.

As the youngest child of Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, Cori reflected on her journey toward motherhood, expressing her hopes to create a nurturing and empowering environment for her daughter.

“I’m just excited to love on my baby girl and make her feel like she’s the prettiest in the world,” Cori said. “Growing up, I wasn’t the most confident and never felt like I fit in, so I want to instill all the beautiful things in her head at a young age. And I’m having a mini-me. Wayne said he’s excited to have someone that looks like me.”

A Family Celebration

Cori revealed that her parents, Snoop and Shante, were thrilled to hear the news of her pregnancy.

“My mom and dad were so excited—their baby girl is having a baby,” she shared.

This marks a significant milestone for the Broadus family, as the couple prepares to welcome their daughter into a loving and supportive household.

Overcoming Challenges Together

Cori’s pregnancy has been classified as high-risk due to her lupus diagnosis, an autoimmune disease she has been managing for years. Despite initial concerns from her doctors, she reassured fans that both she and her baby are doing well.

“Doctors were very concerned for me and the baby, but God has his hands on me, and we’re doing perfectly fine,” she said.

The couple has faced their share of challenges, including Wayne’s recovery from a stroke earlier this year, which led to the postponement of their wedding. Their journey has been documented in the series Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story.

With her baby girl on the way and family by her side, Cori remains optimistic about the future.

This latest addition will make seven grandchildren for Snoop and Shante, who have previously spoken about the immense joy grandparenting brings to their lives.

