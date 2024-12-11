Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Preview “Missionary” Short Film With High-Octane Trailer

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are set to make history yet again with their upcoming collaborative album, Missionary, just days away from its highly anticipated release. Meanwhile, Dr. Dre’s iconic “Still D.R.E.” beat has been named the greatest beat of all time by Spotify, cementing the producer’s legendary status in the music industry.

The West Coast hip-hop titans, according to American entertainment platform AllHipHop have been heavily promoting Missionary, Snoop’s first album entirely produced by Dr. Dre since the 1993 classic Doggystyle. The album rollout has been electrifying, with no signs of slowing down.

On Monday (December 9), the duo dropped a high-octane trailer for their upcoming Missionary short film. The action-packed minute-long clip, directed by Dave Meyers, showcases Snoop and Dre performing thrilling car stunts, uncovering bodies in a freezer, and surviving a fiery explosion. The short film also features Missionary collaborator Jhené Aiko.



Missionary is set to debut on December 13, boasting an all-star lineup that includes Eminem, 50 Cent, Sting, Method Man, Jelly Roll, Tom Petty, BJ the Chicago Kid, and others. Fans have already been treated to three singles from the album: “Another Part of Me,” featuring Sting and sampling The Police’s 1979 hit “Message In A Bottle”; “Gorgeous,” featuring Jhené Aiko; and “Outta Da Blue,” featuring singer Alus with production by Dr. Dre, Dem Jointz, BoogzDaBeast, and FNZ.

In addition to their music ventures, Snoop and Dre recently showcased their playful side in an AI-assisted commercial for their Still G.I.N. brand, featuring the duo enjoying drinks with Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr.

As the December 13 release date approaches, Missionary promises to deliver a blend of nostalgia and innovation, reaffirming Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s place as two of hip-hop’s most influential artists. With the recognition of “Still D.R.E.” as Spotify’s top beat, the duo’s legacy continues to grow, making this a historic moment for fans and the genre alike.