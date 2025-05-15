Snoop Dogg Claps Back at ‘Sellout’ Claims Over Trump Ties: “I Represent the Gangsta Party”

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES – Snoop Dogg has broken his silence on the wave of criticism over his recent association with Donald Trump, declaring that he doesn’t align with political parties — he represents what he proudly calls the “Gangsta Party.”

In a fiery interview on The Breakfast Club, the hip-hop legend addressed the backlash he’s faced since performing at Trump’s Crypto Ball in January — an appearance that raised eyebrows, especially given his past harsh criticism of Trump supporters. His now-viral 30-minute set at the event has drawn accusations of hypocrisy and “selling out.”

But Snoop isn’t backing down.

“I’ve been helping the hood for 30 years,” he said. “I don’t owe nobody no explanation.”

Snoop revealed that his performance wasn’t just a payday — though it was lucrative — but a strategic move to connect with tech leaders bringing innovation to underserved communities. That includes a Tune.FM partnership he secured during the event, which he is using to expand his music catalogue and influence in the digital space.

Online, Snoop has been actively defending himself. He admitted to personally clapping back at fans leaving “sellout” comments on his Instagram.

“I cussed them out — they backed down and turned into fans again,” he said with a laugh.

He also shut down speculation that the Crypto Ball performance was a favour to Trump for pardoning Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris in 2021.

“Nah, it wasn’t that,” he clarified, crediting tech mogul David Sacks, a Trump appointee and friend, with his invitation to the event.

As for his politics, the Doggfather was clear:

“I don’t represent no Republican or Democrat. I represent the Gangsta Party!”

To further address the controversy, Snoop is dropping his 21st studio album, Iz It A Crime? at midnight. The project, he says, will serve as his musical response to the critics — and a statement of who he is in 2025.

With decades in the game, Snoop isn’t one to fold under public scrutiny. And with a new album on the way, he’s letting the music — and the message — speak for itself.

