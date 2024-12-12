Snoop Dogg and Daughter Cori Broadus Reflect on Stroke Scare That Strengthened Their Family

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES – Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg and his daughter, Cori Broadus, have opened up about the terrifying health crisis that brought their family closer earlier this year.

In January, according to the American entertainment platform AllHipHop, Broadus, a 25-year-old singer and cosmetics entrepreneur, suffered a severe and unexpected stroke, leaving her loved ones reeling. In a heartfelt interview with Us Weekly, the father-daughter duo shared how the experience reminded them of life’s fragility and deepened their bond.

“It’s hard for me to revisit that day,” said Snoop Dogg, 53. “Anyone who knows me knows my daughter is my kryptonite.”

Broadus recounted the suddenness of the ordeal: “I was celebrating at a party, and the next day, I’m in the hospital.”

The stroke was a life-altering moment for the young entrepreneur, who founded the beauty line Choc Factory. She described it as a wake-up call, saying, “A stroke is no joke. It brought me and my family closer, [realizing] that anything can happen in the snap of a finger.”

A History of Resilience

Broadus is no stranger to health challenges. Diagnosed with lupus at the age of six, she has endured years of battling the autoimmune disease. In 2021, she also revealed her struggles with mental health, including a suicide attempt that she bravely shared to raise awareness.

Her openness has been a source of inspiration to others, a quality her father admires.

“Cori is very open in showing her truth, whether it’s talking about her struggles with mental health or her stroke,” Snoop Dogg said. “Most people wouldn’t feel comfortable sharing their experiences, but she wants to help people by showing that they are not alone.”

The stroke has been a pivotal moment for the family, strengthening their relationships and highlighting the importance of cherishing each day.

Cori Broadus continues to recover and inspire others with her resilience, while Snoop Dogg remains a steadfast pillar of support for his daughter.

