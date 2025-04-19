Silent Killer Pulls Out of UK Gig After ‘Plane Crash’ Dream; locks himself in airport toilet to avoid boarding flight

Spread the love

HARARE – Controversial Zimdancehall artist Silent Killer caused a stir at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after refusing to board a flight to the United Kingdom, citing a premonition that the plane would explode.

The Hatitongwi nemasalad hitmaker, born Jimmy Mudereri, had been scheduled to perform at the highly anticipated SAMA Festival UK 2025 in Leicester alongside music heavyweights Alick Macheso and Mambo Dhuterere.

Speaking at a press briefing, event promoter Fred Matenga of Y2K Promotions expressed frustration over the last-minute drama, revealing that Silent Killer initially checked in with the rest of the performing contingent before inexplicably retreating to his vehicle.

“We had to purchase another ticket worth US$1,500 for the evening flight, but he repeated the same behaviour. This time, he locked himself inside an airport toilet and refused to come out,” Matenga said.

Silent Killer claimed he had a dream the aircraft would explode mid-air, prompting his refusal to fly. The bizarre incident has cast fresh light on the artist’s troubled reputation, including previous allegations of drug abuse and unprofessional conduct.

The musician’s actions have reignited conversations about substance abuse in Zimbabwe’s high-density suburbs, with observers noting the worrying influence such behaviour may have on young fans and aspiring artists.

Despite the setback, organisers confirmed that the SAMA Festival will proceed as planned, though fans expecting Silent Killer’s performance have expressed disappointment on social media.

The musician has not issued a formal statement regarding the incident.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...