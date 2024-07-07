‘She was too young!’ Robbie Williams once turned down a date with Beyonce

Spread the love

Robbie Williams, the 50-year-old British singer, reportedly declined a date with pop superstar Beyoncé in 1998.

According to his longtime collaborator Guy Chambers, the two met during an appearance on ‘Top Of The Pops,’ where Beyoncé, then a young rising star with Destiny’s Child, flirted with Williams. However, Williams, who is eight years older than Beyoncé, thought she was too young.

In an interview on Chris Difford’s ‘I Never Thought It Would Happen’ podcast, Chambers recounted the encounter: “When I finally got on Top Of The Pops with Robbie, that was a really big moment. It was in 1998. I can remember Destiny’s Child. And I remember Beyoncé. She was incredibly young then. I remember her looking out of the dressing room door, with the other two, flirting with Rob trying to get his attention. He was like, ‘Oh, she’s too young. I’m not going there.'”

Meanwhile, Robbie Williams has previously shared how Hollywood star Cameron Diaz played a crucial role in rekindling his romance with his now-wife Ayda Field after a brief split. Speaking on the podcast ‘(Staying) At Home With The Williamses,’ Williams explained: “We were at the Chateau Marmont and we’d split up and I was chatting away with people. I started to chat with Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz and I started to espouse about this brilliant person I’d just ended a relationship with. And Cameron Diaz said, ‘It doesn’t sound like that one’s over.’ And in that moment, the universe went, ‘Go to Ayda. Be with her. Marry her.'”

Ayda Field, who shares four children with Williams—Teddy, Charlton, Colette, and Beau—expressed her gratitude for Diaz’s advice, saying, “Thank god for Cameron Diaz by the way. Next time I see Cameron Diaz I’m going to make out with her! Can you imagine if Cameron had never done that? Imagine if you had never had that conversation?”

