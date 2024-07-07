Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sued by Former Adult Actress Over Alleged Grooming and Sex Trafficking

Spread the love

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records, is facing yet another lawsuit amidst a series of sexual assault allegations. The latest legal action comes from former adult actress Adria English, who accuses Combs of grooming and sex trafficking.

English, who went by the stage name Omunique during her adult film career, filed the lawsuit claiming that Combs hired her to engage in sexual activities with guests at his parties. She alleges that Combs threatened to blacklist her and her model boyfriend if she refused.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, English details her first encounter with Combs in 2004 when her boyfriend was auditioning for a modeling job with Sean John. She claims that her boyfriend and another model were asked to perform a sex act on Combs to secure the job. Although her boyfriend refused, he was later offered the job on the condition that he persuade English to work as a “go-go dancer” at one of Combs’ parties in the Hamptons.

English states that she and her partner agreed, and she worked at the party over Labor Day weekend in 2004. She claims that she subsequently took on more jobs at Combs’ parties, where she was allegedly given alcohol laced with drugs, including ecstasy, and encouraged to flirt with guests.

According to English, Combs gradually groomed her into sex trafficking. She alleges that he demanded she have sex with celebrity jeweler Jacob Arabov, known as ‘Jacob the Jeweller.’ English claims she was forced into intercourse with Arabov and received an additional $1,000 on top of her usual pay for working at the parties.

English says she took a photograph with Arabov after the alleged assault and claims Combs congratulated her for the encounter. She further alleges that she was “passed off” to other partygoers, who also subjected her to sexual assaults.

In addition to Combs and Arabov, English’s lawsuit names Tamiko Thomas, accusing her of facilitating Combs’ alleged sex trafficking operation. English states that she eventually escaped Combs’ influence and returned to California in 2009, but claims that Combs retaliated by blacklisting her and her boyfriend from the entertainment industry.

As a result of the alleged sex trafficking, English says she has suffered emotional trauma, including intimacy issues and painful memories, and is seeking unspecified damages.

This lawsuit adds to the growing list of legal troubles facing Combs, who has been implicated in numerous sexual assault cases.

