Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Requests Accuser Names in Federal Sex Trafficking Case

NEW YORK – In a move to prepare for his upcoming trial, lawyers representing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have asked a New York judge to compel prosecutors to reveal the identities of the alleged victims in his federal sex trafficking case.

The request was made in a letter to a Manhattan federal court judge on Tuesday, as the high-profile case continues to unfold.

The request comes after a trial date of May 5 was set last week for Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The defense argues that knowledge of the accusers’ identities is crucial for preparing an adequate defense, especially given the complexity and high stakes of the case.

Combs, 54, has been held without bail since his arrest on September 16. His legal team has appealed to a federal court, seeking to have him released to home detention, arguing that this would allow him to better consult with his attorneys and prepare for the trial. However, previous rulings have denied his release, with judges determining that Combs poses a danger to the community.

The defense’s request for the identities follows a wave of new allegations. Just a day prior, six additional lawsuits were filed against Combs. These lawsuits, submitted anonymously, include claims from two women identified as Jane Does and four men listed as John Does. According to the filings, Combs allegedly exploited his celebrity status, luring victims with promises of opportunities in the music industry before subjecting them to abuse at exclusive parties and gatherings.

The recent lawsuits are part of a broader effort by a group of over 100 individuals who, according to their attorneys, are pursuing legal action against Combs. This surge of accusations has drawn increased public and media attention to the case, with allegations spanning years of coercion and abuse.

The letter to Judge Arun Subramanian emphasizes the unique nature of the case, highlighting the large number of accusers and the impact of Combs’ celebrity status. The defense claims that the volume of allegations is partly due to Combs’ wealth, fame, and the media attention surrounding a previous settlement with his former girlfriend, Casandra Ventura (known as Cassie). Ventura’s lawsuit, filed in November, contained allegations of sexual and physical abuse, and though it was swiftly settled, it has continued to influence public perception.

Combs’ lawyers have criticized what they describe as “false and inflammatory statements” by federal agents, arguing that the publicity surrounding Ventura’s case has triggered a wave of additional claims, some of which they consider to be “false to outright absurd.” They contend that this has fueled a “hysterical media circus” that risks undermining their client’s right to a fair trial.

The defense maintains that without knowing which specific accusations the prosecution plans to present at trial, Combs cannot adequately defend himself against the charges. They assert that transparency is necessary to ensure that he is not forced to respond to claims that the government does not intend to prove in court.

The indictment against Combs outlines allegations that he, with the assistance of associates, engaged in coercion, abuse, and violent acts over a period of years. It accuses him of using threats, blackmail, and physical violence, including kidnapping and arson, to silence his alleged victims.

Prosecutors have so far declined to comment on the latest developments. The case is expected to continue drawing significant public attention as the May trial date approaches, with both sides preparing for what promises to be a highly scrutinized legal battle.

Source: AP