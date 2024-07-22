Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs makes Instagram comeback to wish oldest daughter happy 18th birthday

Spread the love

The embattled 54-year-old Bad Boy Records founder – who is facing a string of sexual assault cases – scrubbed his Instagram page clean in June, and removed the apology video he had posted in May after hotel footage emerged of him beating his 37-year-old former girlfriend in 2016. But he’s now back on the site to pay tribute to his daughter Chance Combs.

He captioned a photo of the teen – showing her on the beach in a crochet dress: “My babygirl turned 18 today. I’m so proud of you Chance. I love you. @myfancychance (black heart, praying hands, star, lightning and star emojis).” Combs also shared a throwback photo of him and Chance taking a nap together. Chance – who is studying at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts – thanked her dad for the post, and said on Instagram: “Thank you (red heart, double-pink heart emojis.) I love you”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> After Combs wiped his Instagram, he left a bio on his account that says: “Listen to ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid’”, with a link to the Grammy nominated record. The message is still there, with his post about his daughter the only one on his profile.

Combs hasn’t posted on his X profile since 4 February, but his profile remains live. His Threads account is also still public, but he hasn’t been active on the site since August 2023. Combs was hit by allegations in November 2023 from his long-term former girlfriend Cassie Ventura who accused him of rape, physical violence and more in a lawsuit.

The two settled the lawsuit the following day for an undisclosed amount. Combs then apologised in a video posted on Instagram when hotel surveillance footage from March 2016 surfaced showing him kicking, dragging and throwing an object at the singer. He is being sued by multiple women for sexual assault, and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing through his lawyer.

Along with daughters Jessie and D’Lila, the rapper has a son King with Kim Porter, who was killed by pneumonia aged 47 in 2018. He also raised her son Quincy from her previous romance with Al B. Sure!, 55, and co-parents son Justin, 30, daughters Chance, 18, and 19-month-old Love, who he had with his exes Misa Hylton, Sarah Chapman and Dana Tran, respectively. Bang Showbiz

