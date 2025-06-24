Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs confirms he won’t testify and praises the trial judge for an ‘excellent job’

Spread the love

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs told the judge at his sex trafficking trial that he’s doing an “excellent job” as he confirmed Tuesday that he won’t testify.

Combs made the comment to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian after being asked about testifying.

The question was posed by the Manhattan jurist after the prosecution rested following a more than six-week-long presentation of evidence against the hip-hop maven. Later in the afternoon, the defense rested without calling any witnesses.

In a routine occurrence after prosecutors rest at criminal trials, Combs’ lawyers made arguments to toss out the charges, arguing the charges weren’t proven. The judge said he’ll rule at a later date.

AP correspondent Julie Walker reports Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs confirms he won’t testify in his own defense as his legal team rests their case.

Prosecutors have called 34 witnesses to try to prove sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges that resulted in Combs’ September arrest, including two ex-girlfriends of Combs who testified they felt coerced into marathon sex events with male sex workers that were called “freak-offs” or “hotel nights.”