SABC Introduces Car Radio Licences in Effort to Boost Revenue

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – In a bid to generate new revenue, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced the introduction of mandatory car radio licences for all motorists with radio-equipped vehicles.

The public broadcaster says this move comes in response to a significant drop in television licence revenue, largely driven by the rise of streaming platforms such as Netflix.

“Over the years, we as the SABC have seen a dramatic decline in TV licence revenue due to streaming services like Netflix becoming ever more popular,” the SABC said in a media statement.

“We, as the SABC, therefore had to look at new revenue streams.”

Under a new provision in section 69 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, all South African motorists with radios in their vehicles will be required to carry a valid car radio licence at all times. The licence will cost R401 per year and must be renewed annually to remain valid.

The licences will be available through official SABC channels, at post offices, and can also be obtained when purchasing a new or used car from dealerships.

The SABC also confirmed that the South African Police Service and other law enforcement bodies have been authorised to enforce this regulation as part of their routine duties. Motorists who fail to produce a valid car radio licence when asked by authorities could face a fine of up to R750 or a prison sentence of up to 90 days.

The media statement was issued by SABC’s Group Communications, with Mmoni Seapolelo, Acting Group Executive for Corporate Affairs and Marketing, listed as the contact for media enquiries.

