Rotimi Credits Jay-Z for Launching His Acting Career

Before Rotimi became known for his role as Dre in 50 Cent’s hit series Power, he was making waves in the music world with an unexpected mentor—Jay-Z.

The actor and musician recently shared on the TMZ Verified podcast that his journey into acting was inspired by none other than the rap legend himself.

Rotimi revealed that he once performed in a singing group called “NBH” with Jay-Z’s nephews. Jay-Z saw potential in the young artist, not just as a musician, but as an actor. During their time together, Jay-Z would often gather Rotimi and his nephews to write and perform music on the spot, providing immediate feedback on their work in his living room. This intense, hands-on coaching included advice that would eventually set Rotimi on his acting path.

Jay-Z pushed Rotimi to deliver his performances as if he were a seasoned artist ten years down the line, an exercise that helped Rotimi develop a powerful stage presence and creativity. Reflecting on this period, Rotimi credits Jay-Z with giving him the tools and confidence to pursue acting seriously. “That was the moment my acting career was born, and it was all thanks to Jay-Z,” Rotimi shared.

Since his breakout on Power, Rotimi has continued to expand his career. Embracing his Nigerian heritage, he became an early advocate for Afrobeats in the U.S., further establishing himself as a multi-talented artist. Recently, he wrapped up filming for Season 7 of Showtime’s The Chi, showcasing his acting evolution from the early lessons instilled by Jay-Z.

The invaluable guidance from one of hip-hop’s greats has propelled Rotimi into a flourishing career, underscoring the impact of mentorship in the entertainment industry.

