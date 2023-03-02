Ronan Keating announces support acts for his upcoming concerts in South Africa

South Africa-based English singer-songwriter Martin Gill has been confirmed as the opening act for the show at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens in Cape Town on Friday, March 3.

Ahead of Ronan Keating’s two shows in South Africa this weekend, the Irish singer’s support acts have been announced.

“Ronan Keating will grace the Kirstenbosch stage in only a few days, delivering all his hit songs and more in our beautiful Garden. Join us on Friday, 3 March, for a night to remember.

“Book your tickets now 👉 bit.ly/3SzF9U1. #kirstenboschNBG #ronankeating,” shared the official Kirstenbosch Garden page.

For the concert at the SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria on Sunday, March 5, it’ll be “I Don’t Wanna Wait” hitmaker Lee Cole performing as Keating’s support act.

While discussing the upcoming tour during an interview with IOL Entertainment last week, Keating shared how he remains as enthusiastic about touring as he was when he first started touring the world some three decades ago.

“I love touring probably more now than when I first started,” he said. “The early days of Boyzone were very intense and I don’t think we had the time to sit back and take it all in.

“I can’t imagine ever losing the excitement I feel when I’m performing in front of a live audience.