Ronan Keating announces support acts for his upcoming concerts in South Africa

While discussing the upcoming tour during an interview with IOL Entertainment last week, Keating shared how he remains as enthusiastic about touring as he was when he first started touring the world some three decades ago.
“I love touring probably more now than when I first started,” he said. “The early days of Boyzone were very intense and I don’t think we had the time to sit back and take it all in.
“I can’t imagine ever losing the excitement I feel when I’m performing in front of a live audience.
“I guess the dance moves have taken a back seat now but I still love the energy of a live show and the buzz of performing songs that have been with both me and my audience through my career.”
Tickets for Ronan Keating’s South African tour are on sale from Webtickets.
