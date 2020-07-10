News Ticker

Rolling Stones to release unheard tracks from 1973 album

July 10, 2020 Staff Reporter Entertainment 0

FILE - This Aug. 22, 2019 file photo shows, from left, Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performing in Pasadena, Calif. The band announced Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, that they will kick off a 15-city leg of their No Filter tour beginning in May 2020 in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” featuring three unheard tracks, including one featuring Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page.

The band announced on Thursday that the release on Sept. 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, including outtakes and alternative versions.

Page appears on a song called “Scarlet,” and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called “Criss Cross.”

“Goats Head Soup” features one of the band’s well known acoustic ballads, “Angie.”



