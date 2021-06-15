Robert Marawa grateful to be alive after a week in ICU due to Covid-19

As the Covid-19 virus continues to spread at an alarming rate in the country, local celebs have opened up about their own personal journey with the disease, in the hope of saving lives. On Monday, Zimbabwean born veteran radio and television presenter Robert Marawa shared on Instagram that he had contracted coronavirus.

In a lengthy statement on social media, the legendary sportscaster detailed his horrendous experience with the virus. It started out as flu-like symptoms, escalated to fatigue and shortness of breath and led to him spending one week in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The “Marawa Sport Worldwide” also urged people to seek medical attention as soon as possible instead of isolating and self-medicating while their health deteriorates.

“The medical professional working to revive my health concluded that the extensive level of Covid-19 pneumonia that I had developed could have resulted in a far worse experience had I not sought medical intervention as soon as I did,” said Marawa. He cautioned those who still believe the deadly virus is not real, also urging people to follow the health protocols to avoid the spread of Covid-19. “I would like to warn anyone out there who is still taking this global pandemic lightly.

“The coronavirus is vicious on the body, it is tough to battle… seek medical attention sooner rather than later,” said Marawa. The sportscaster extended his gratitude to all the devoted healthcare worker for their dedication and hard work. Read the full statement below.

Radio personality Mark Pilgrim recently announced that he was well on his way to recovery after he tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week. The Hot 91.9 FM presenter told his fans and followers that he was monitoring his oxygen levels very closely due to his previous health challenges.

In his recent post, Pilgrim announced he was feeling better six days after his diagnosis. “A little update on day 6. After starting to feel better, X-Rays reveal Covid pneumonia has developed in my right lung, which is being treated by my doctor. “Fortunately my breathing is still good and I’m able to be at home,” he said.