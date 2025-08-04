R’n’B shake-up: Tank cancels, but Donell Jones is ready to serenade South Africa

US R&B singer Tank has announced the cancellation of his shows in South Africa, which were scheduled for August 2 and 3.

The “Maybe I Deserve” singer announced in a video message shared on Instagram and explained the reason behind the cancellation, describing it as “things falling apart business-wise” without giving in-depth details.

“South Africa, what’s going on? As much as I was looking forward to coming out there and performing for you guys, it’s been over 10 years.

“But some things have fallen apart business-wise that will keep me from being able to fulfil my obligations to you,” said Tank.

The seasoned R&B star also apologised to his fans and those who were making plans to attend the show.

“I first want to apologise to the fans and everyone who was making plans to pull up and enjoy the R&B music. Hopefully, things can be resolved, and I can get out there and do what I love to do.”

“I love going to new places and meeting new people to give them the R&B experience that is me. South Africa, I don’t want to leave you out of that. I want to figure out how to get this done, so until next time. I won’t be there this August 2nd and 3rd, but we’ll figure out how to make it happen,” he concluded.

In July, the singer-songwriter took to his Instagram in excitement to share the news with his fans.

“South Africa PULL UP ON ME!!!… Aug 2nd and 3rd, I’m performing live in Pretoria at the Ndlala Mall grand opening,” he wrote.

Known for hits such as “When We”, the 49-year-old hitmaker was set to serenade his South African fans with his sultry vocals this August as he was booked to perform live in Pretoria at the Ndlala Mall grand opening on August 2 and 3.

However, Ndlala Mall has not confirmed or commented on the cancellation of Tank’s performance, as they still have the announcement poster up. Additionally, the launch has been pushed back to August 23, with American singer Donell Jones now joining the line-up.