Rita Ora ‘hopes and prays’ public accepts her apology

Rita Ora hopes the public accepts her apology for breaking coronavirus rules.

The 30-year-old pop star recently offered an apology after breaching the UK government’s coronavirus regulations, and Rita has now revealed she hopes to “make it up to the public” who have given her “so much support over the years”.

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “My apology was so sincere, and so from my heart.

“I can only hope and pray that everyone sees that, and accepts that.”

Rita breached the government rules last month when she hosted a lavish birthday party in London.

The ‘Hot Right Now’ hitmaker – who breached the rules for a second time after returning home from a trip to Egypt – subsequently issued an apology via social media and volunteered to pay the maximum £10 000 fine for breaking the regulations.

Rita wrote on Instagram: “Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday.

“It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK…

“I’m deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk. This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility.”

Rita also acknowledged the “sacrifices” people have been making during the pandemic.

She said: “I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe. Even though this won’t make it right, I want to sincerely apologise.”