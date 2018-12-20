Rihanna’s vocal producer teases her ‘incredible’ new album

Rihanna’s vocal producer and songwriter Kuk Harrell has given fans an update on her new album, hailing the new songs “incredible”.

Kuk Harrell – who worked with the star on her last LP ‘ANTI’, as well as co-writing her hit songs ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Only Girl (In the World)’ – recently responded to one of the 30-year-old singer’s fans who asked for an update on Rihanna’s new music.

During an Instagram Live, they asked him: “How’s R9?”, to which he replied: “R9 is great. R9 is amazing. It’s incredible, And that’s all I’m going to say.”

The ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker last updated fans in September, promising new music is “coming”.

Rihanna hasn’t released any new music since 2016’s ‘ANTI’, but she assured fans that she’s working on new material and, although it’s not quite ready yet because she’s been busy focusing on her lingerie line, her make-up collection and film work – including ‘Ocean’s 8’ – the new tracks will arrive in the near future.

Responding to a fan on Instagram who asked where her new music was, she replied: “I know I know sis. I’m doing music. Simultaneously doing lingerie, makeup, film, amongst a couple other things that I enjoy.

“When the music is ready, you won’t have to ask for it. But it’s coming. Just not today sis. I’m hype too tho, it can’t come soon enough. (sic)”

The Bajan beauty hasn’t given much away when it comes to her next release, but it’s believed she may be gearing up to drop a double-disc album next year.

A source said: “Rihanna wasn’t happy with how her last album performed – even though she loved how it turned out, she knows she needs a new project full of smash hits to avoid two back-to-back flops…she’s currently recording two albums – one full of chart-friendly songs, and another made up of moody and experimental tracks – and is considering releasing a double disc if she feels the songs won’t mesh well on the same album.”

Back in June, Rihanna confirmed that she had been back in the studio but she refused to divulge whether it would be ready in time for this Christmas.

She said at the time: “You’ll have to wait and see.”

There’s no title name yet but her fans have been referring to it as ‘R9’ online.