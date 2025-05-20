Rihanna Sparks Twin Pregnancy Rumours as Cardi B Hints at Expanding Her Family

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES – Speculation is swirling in the world of celebrity gossip as rumours emerge that Rihanna may be expecting twins, while fellow music heavyweight Cardi B teases the idea of having more children following her split from rapper Offset.

According to online chatter and unverified reports, Rihanna is allegedly pregnant with her third child with long-time partner A$AP Rocky. The buzz? This time, it might be twins. Social media sleuths and fan pages are fuelling the rumour mill, with claims that the multi-Grammy-winning artist is hoping for a baby girl after welcoming two sons.

“Rihanna is really hoping for a daughter,” a source reportedly told entertainment blogs. “She’s always dreamed of having a little girl and is doing everything she can to make it happen.”

Adding fuel to the fire, AI-generated images falsely depicting Rihanna and Rocky in baby-centric settings have gone viral, sparking confusion among fans. No official confirmation has been made by the couple, and insiders caution against taking the rumours too seriously.

Meanwhile, Cardi B is also grabbing attention. The Bronx-born rapper, fresh off her divorce from Offset, is facing renewed speculation about a potential pregnancy. When questioned recently on social media, Cardi gave a cryptic response that left fans wondering whether she’s planning to grow her family once more.

Photos of the rapper appearing with what some claim is a visible baby bump have surfaced online, with The Daily Mail publishing unaltered images that intensified the speculation. While some dismissed the images as manipulated, others see them as potential evidence of Cardi’s next chapter in motherhood.

The question now dominating fan forums: who would be the father? Although Cardi and Offset have gone their separate ways, some insiders suggest a reunion isn’t entirely off the table. Others believe the rapper could be starting fresh with someone new, as she’s recently been linked to several names.

As usual, the internet has responded with a mix of curiosity and criticism. While some social media users have questioned Cardi’s timing and motives, others have defended her right to choose family life on her own terms.

Both Rihanna and Cardi B have faced public scrutiny before, but supporters point out that the two stars have repeatedly balanced high-profile careers with motherhood.

Whether these rumours are fact or fiction, one thing is clear—fans are eagerly watching for updates. And perhaps, some new music.

Stay tuned.

