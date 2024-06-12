Rihanna Set to “Start Over” with Ninth Album After Long Hiatus

Spread the love

New York City, NY – The music world buzzes with excitement as Rihanna announces her return to the studio to work on her long-awaited ninth album.

The ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker, who hasn’t released an LP since her critically acclaimed 2016 album ‘Anti’, revealed her plans to re-examine the music she has been working on over the past few years and determine its relevance to her current artistic vision.

In an exclusive interview with ‘Entertainment Tonight’, Rihanna shared her renewed enthusiasm for music. “I think that music, for me, is a new discovery. I’m rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio. I’m gonna start – give me a second! Yeah, I’m starting over. But I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I’m still in love with.”

The 36-year-old singer, who has two young sons, RZA, two, and Riot, ten months, with rapper A$AP Rocky, sparked a frenzy among her fans earlier this week when she was seen in New York City wearing a t-shirt with the slogan “I’m retired”. However, Rihanna assured her fans that there was no need for concern.

“People got triggered with that retired word,” she explained. “They were like, ‘We’re never getting an album now.’ No one read the other line, it was something about, ‘This is as dressed up as I get.'”

Rihanna’s announcement comes shortly after her 2012 single ‘Diamonds’ received Diamond certification from the RIAA, signifying over 10 million copies sold. Reflecting on the achievement, Rihanna expressed her enduring connection to the track. “Wow, I remember where we made it from the jump. It was in London, and I also remember performing ‘Diamonds’ on tour. Performing it with all the lights…everyone puts their phone out at that very moment. And it’s connected to my grandma. I literally think of her every single time I perform that.”

The anticipation surrounding Rihanna’s new album is further heightened by the prospect of potential collaborations. Cardi B recently expressed her desire to team up with Rihanna on a song, emphasizing that she wants the collaboration to be “perfect.”

With her renewed focus and fresh perspective, Rihanna’s forthcoming album promises to be a significant addition to her already impressive discography. Fans eagerly await the next chapter in her musical journey, confident that her new work will reflect the same innovation and passion that have defined her career.

