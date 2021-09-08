Rihanna drops lawsuit against dad

Rihanna has dropped her lawsuit against her father, Ronald Fenty, after they reached an agreement weeks before a trial was scheduled to begin. The “Diamonds” singer – whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty – has reached a settlement with Ronald Fenty and agreed to drop her case against him, just weeks before they were due to appear in court for a trial, RadarOnline reports.

Rihanna had first sued her father and his company, Fenty Entertainment, in 2019 and accused him of using her name to make money without her approval, alleging he booked shows for her even though he had no professional capacity to do so, including a $15 million overseas tour and a number of gigs in Los Angeles. She said in her lawsuit: “Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf.” Rihanna argued her reputation was damaged when it came to dealing with the venues and promoters because she had no idea about the concerts Ronald had scheduled.

And the 33-year-old star was further angered when her dad tried to trademark “Fenty” and use it to open a hotel chain, though his application was rejected by the US Patent & Trademark Office. Rihanna had asked the court to grant her an injunction against her father to stop him using the Fenty name and booking gigs for her. In his response to the lawsuit, Ronald demanded it be thrown out of court as he was the first to use his surname.