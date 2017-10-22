Rihanna chooses outfits to suit her ‘fluctuating curves’

Rihanna is proud of her curves, and admits she loves dressing her fluctuating body shape.

The singer recently launched her latest Fenty x Puma collection in New York, and was honest about how she works with her changing body shape.

“I actually have had the pleasure of a fluctuating body type, where one day I can literally fit into something that is bodycon, and then the next day, the next week – I need something oversized; I need a little crop here and a high-waist there to hide that part, you know?” the 29-year-old told The Cut.

And unlike other stars who may feel the need to cover their lumps and bumps, the Barbadian beauty always likes to celebrate her body.

“I really pay attention every day when I go into the closet about what’s working for my body that morning. I feel like that’s how everyone should go after fashion, because it’s an individual thing.”

Rihanna, who has been criticised for her curves in the past, explained she wants all women to feel empowered, even if they are having a bad body week.

“And then, if you take it further, it’s like: ‘What week are you having? You having a skinny week? You having a fat week? Are we doing arms this week? We doing legs this week? We doing oversized?’” Rihanna reeled off.

Stressing the importance of not putting pressure on young girls and their appearances, the Umbrella hitmaker added: “I think it’s important to make sure that you wear the thing that works for your body the best, and that’s flattering.”