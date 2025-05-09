Rihanna and Ciara End Longstanding Feud with Heartfelt Moment at 2025 Met Gala

Spread the love

Rihanna and Ciara brought a touching sense of reconciliation to the 2025 Met Gala on Monday night, ending years of speculation about their feud with a warm red carpet interaction that captured the attention of fans and fashion insiders alike.

The moment occurred at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the two stars were seen smiling and posing together, with Ciara gently placing a hand on Rihanna’s baby bump—an affectionate gesture that seemed to put their decade-old rift firmly in the past.

Rihanna, glowing and visibly pregnant with her third child with partner A$AP Rocky, made a bold statement in a custom Marc Jacobs ensemble aligned with this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Her look included a black pinstripe skirt, cropped blazer, grey corset, and dramatic accessories including a wide-brimmed hat and burgundy polka-dot tie.

Ciara dazzled in a black and silver LaQuan Smith gown featuring intricate cutouts held together with strands of crystals. She was accompanied by husband Russell Wilson, who wore a classic black tuxedo styled with a cane, brooch, and sunglasses. Wilson light-heartedly joked about their evening, quipping he hoped to “get Cinco tonight,” a nod to possibly expanding their family.

The encounter marked a symbolic closing of a public feud that began in 2011 after Ciara commented during an appearance on E!’s Fashion Police that Rihanna “wasn’t the nicest” during a past encounter. Rihanna fired back on Twitter, prompting a brief exchange before issuing an apology. While tensions appeared to ease in the years that followed, occasional comments from Ciara in interviews kept the perceived rift in the public eye.

By 2016, Ciara downplayed the drama, calling it “pure comedy,” and both artists maintained a respectful distance since. However, Monday’s shared smiles and the tender moment on the red carpet appear to confirm that any lingering animosity has been put to rest.

Fans and media quickly praised the interaction as a powerful example of growth and maturity between two influential women in music and fashion. With the Met Gala often serving as a stage for memorable pop culture moments, Rihanna and Ciara’s reunion may be remembered as one of its most heartfelt.

