Rick Ross and Benzino Take Aim at 50 Cent in Latest Round of Feud

The long-standing feud between 50 Cent and fellow rap figures Rick Ross and Benzino has escalated once again—this time with deeply personal jabs involving 50 Cent’s ex-partner Daphne Joy and his son, Sire Jackson.

Rick Ross took to Instagram earlier this week to mock 50 Cent in light of recent rumours surrounding Daphne Joy’s alleged links to embattled music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently facing a wave of legal controversies. Ross sarcastically suggested that 50 Cent’s young son might require therapy to deal with future trauma, adding, “I’m a buy him a puppy,” implying that a Chihuahua might help Sire cope.

Meanwhile, Benzino reignited his own beef with the G-Unit founder following 50 Cent’s scathing criticism of his new freestyle track “YN-Z.” On July 30, 50 posted a snippet of the song on Instagram, dismissing it as “the worst s### I heard this year,” and ridiculing Benzino’s age, saying, “TF wrong with him, he 60 years old bro.”

Benzino responded with a fiery video, challenging 50 Cent to a three-round celebrity boxing match while ridiculing his physique and appearance.

“You got the body of a 65-year-old retired NFL lineman,” Benzino said, before taking aim at 50 Cent’s hairline and fashion choices.

However, the most controversial remarks came when Benzino brought up Daphne Joy, the mother of 50 Cent’s son, and referenced her alleged involvement with Diddy.

“What you should be doing is explaining to little Bruce Leroy [Sire] why Sleaze, Diddy, and a bunch of n***** were slutting her out,” he said. “I think he’s gonna owe him an explanation when he gets older.”

The inflammatory comments have reignited a feud that spans over a decade, adding a new and more personal chapter to the tensions between the three artists. While 50 Cent has not yet publicly responded to the latest round of insults, fans are already bracing for the inevitable clapback from the notoriously sharp-tongued rapper.

Source: AllHipHop.com