Renay rules out reuniting with ‘love-cheat’ husband Ne-Yo

Crystal Renay has insisted there are “no chances” left for her marriage to Ne-Yo. The 36-year-old beauty filed for divorce from the “So Sick” hitmaker earlier this month, weeks after publicly accusing him of being unfaithful, and she’s now ready to move on to a “better life” and hopes to eventually forgive the 42-year-old singer for his alleged transgressions.

Asked by TMZ if there is any chance for them to work on their marriage, she said: “There are no chances, God is good. We are moving on to better lives.” During the chat about the split, she added, “Certain things can’t be forgiven, but God will forgive, and one day so will I. The Christian me has to one day, but I am okay.”

Renay – who has Shaffer Jr., six, Roman, four, and Isabella, 14 months, with Ne-Yo – isn’t thinking about dating again yet. Discussing the possibility, she said: “I mean, only God knows.” When she filed for divorce a few weeks ago, Renay claimed Ne-Yo had recently fathered another child with his “paramour” and she described their union as “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation”.

She has requested primary physical custody of her kids, as well as joint legal custody. The week before, Renay had accused Ne-Yo – who also has kids Madilyn, 11, and Mason, 10, with ex-girlfriend Monyetta Shaw – of cheating in a lengthy Instagram post, and insisted it would be “insane” for her to stay with him following “eight years of lies and deception”. She wrote: “8 years. 8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. “To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. “I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache.(sic)”

Ne-Yo later took to Twitter to tell fans he wants to work out his marital “challenges” in private. He tweeted: “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

