Redman Wants to Take Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne Skydiving: “It’s Mentally Healing”

Hip-hop legend Redman, known for his iconic contributions to rap culture and his love for cannabis, is now reaching new heights—literally.

The Newark, New Jersey native, born Reggie Noble, has found a life-changing passion in skydiving, and he’s on a mission to bring fellow rap heavyweights Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne along for the ride.

In an exclusive interview with AllHipHop, Redman opened up about how skydiving transformed his life, pulling him out of a dark period and giving him a new sense of purpose. He also shared his vision of introducing the adrenaline-pumping sport to his peers in the music industry, emphasizing its mental and emotional benefits.

From Darkness to the Skies

Redman revealed that his journey into skydiving began in 2021 during a personal low point. After parting ways with his longtime partner, he found himself grappling with depression and a lack of direction. “I didn’t know what to do with myself except work out in the park or stay behind the board writing lyrics,” he admitted.

One day, he decided to take a leap of faith—literally. “I just got up one morning and said, ‘I’m going skydiving. I don’t care if I live or die,’” Redman recalled. That decision marked the beginning of a transformative chapter in his life.

The First Jump

Redman’s first skydiving experience took place at Sussex Skydive in New Jersey, a place he now considers his second home. Initially, he completed four tandem jumps in a single day, with an instructor strapped to his back. Encouraged by the staff, he quickly transitioned to solo jumps after passing a written test and completing the necessary training.

“The first time I pulled the chute and landed by myself, it was just me and God in the sky,” Redman said. “When you’re up there, it’s a different level of life. There’s no judgment, no social media, no distractions—just you, the blue sky, and your faith. It’s humbling.”

A Community of Faith and Discipline

Redman described the skydiving community as a tight-knit group of around 50,000 to 100,000 people worldwide. Unlike the music industry, where fame and material success often dominate conversations, skydiving fosters a sense of purpose and discipline.

“When you’re in that plane and you jump, your job is to land safely. That’s it,” he explained. “The community is about faith and discipline. We talk about healing and being better skydivers, not about drama or social media.”

Bringing Hip-Hop to the Skies

Redman is determined to share the transformative power of skydiving with his peers. He has already spoken to Snoop Dogg about the experience and is eager to get Lil Wayne on board. “Wayne is an incredible artist who’s not afraid to try new things—he skateboards and pushes boundaries,” Redman said. “I want to bring artists and fans into skydiving because it’s not just an experience—it’s mentally healing.”

He also extended an open invitation to fans, encouraging them to join him on an upcoming skydiving trip. “Follow me on IG @RedManGilla, and let’s make it happen,” he said.

Close Calls and Life Lessons

Skydiving isn’t without its risks, and Redman has faced his share of terrifying moments. He revealed that he has experienced seven malfunctions—instances where his parachute failed to open or became tangled. “When you’re falling at 130 miles per hour, the first instinct is to panic, but that’s where your training kicks in,” he said. “Skydiving teaches you discipline and how to stay calm under pressure.”

Paying Respect to Lil Wayne

Redman also took a moment to reflect on Lil Wayne’s influence on the rap game. In a recent freestyle, he paid homage to Wayne, calling him a hero to a new generation of rappers. “The internet tried to twist my words into something negative, but I was giving him respect,” Redman clarified. “Wayne opened doors for so many artists.”

A New Mission

For Redman, skydiving is more than just a thrilling hobby—it’s a source of healing and personal growth. “Skydiving changed my life,” he said. “It’s about being present, finding purpose, and trusting yourself.”

As he continues to champion the sport, Redman hopes to inspire others to step out of their comfort zones and embrace new challenges. Whether it’s Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, or fans around the world, Redman’s message is clear: “Let’s get higher than we’ve ever been—literally.”

Reporting by Chuck Creekmur for AllHipHop.com.

