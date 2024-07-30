R&B legends Dru Hill set to rock the South African stage in September

The renowned American R&B musical group has been making waves in the music scene for years, with their soulful blend of R&B, hip hop soul, and gospel tunes.

The South African R&B and Soul scene is about to be blessed with a legendary presence as the iconic Dru Hill are set to grace the stage at the “All White Soul Sessions Concert” in September.

Known for their hit singles like “In My Bed”, “Never Make a Promise” and “How Deep Is Your Love”, Dru Hill’s harmonious vocals and infectious grooves are set to grace the stage in Cape Town on September 6 and in Pretoria on September 7.

The ‘All White Soul Sessions Concert’ will not only be graced by the incredible Dru Hill, but also by a roster of talented South African artists who will be joining them on stage.

These include artists like Bongo Maffin, Zonke, and DJ Young, each of whom will bring their own unique flair and energy to the event, making it a must-see for any R&B and Soul enthusiast.