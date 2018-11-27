Ray J pals on Kim Kardashian’s sex tape claims: ‘She was not on ecstasy’

Ray J’s friends insist Kim Kardashian West didn’t take ecstasy during the filming of their sex tape, despite her recent claim.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star recently claimed she used the drug before the infamous filmed sex session in 2003, but insiders have dismissed her claims, denying she took any hard drugs or drank alcohol.

However, Ray J’s pals told TMZ that Kim smoked marijuana “from a pipe shaped like a penis” around the time the video was made.

While the 38-year-old star – who has children North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, 10 months, with husband Kanye West – pointed to the fact her jaw was shaking as proof she was high on the recording, the insiders said: “Her lip was quivering because she was getting f**ked.”

Ray J is also said to be “offended” that Kim implied she made the tape because she was in a “significantly altered state”, insisting she was in agreement throughout.

However, sources close to Kim told the website she stands by the comments she made on the show and has nothing to gain from lying about it at this point in her life.

They also said the brunette beauty is “thankful to have learned early on from the experiences” with drugs and credits those experiences for her never getting heavily involved in alcohol or other narcotics later in her life.

Kim made her drug revelation on scenes that aired on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ at the weekend and claimed she had also taken ecstasy before her first wedding to Damon Thomas in 2000.

She said: “I got married on ecstasy. The first time. I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

To which Scott Disick – who has three children, Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and Reign, three, with Kim’s sister and his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian – asked: “You were high on ecstasy when you made that sex tape?”

And Kim added: “Absolutely. Everyone knows it. Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time.”