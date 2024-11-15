Ray J Claims Celebs Are Scrambling Over Diddy Allegations

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES — Ray J has revealed that several high-profile celebrities are in damage control mode amid the fallout from allegations against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, with some reportedly paying off alleged victims to avoid potential scandals.

Speaking in TMZ’s new TUBI documentary, “The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs,” Ray J disclosed that celebrities linked to Diddy have reached out to him, expressing fear over their connections. According to Ray J, these individuals are reportedly preemptively compensating alleged victims to keep their names out of lawsuits or public accusations.



Attorney Tony Buzbee, also featured in the documentary, confirmed sending demand letters to several prominent figures. The letters reportedly issue a clear ultimatum: settle privately or face legal action.

The revelations come amid reports that federal investigators have seized incriminating videos allegedly recorded by Diddy. These recordings are said to capture not only Diddy but also other celebrities participating in controversial gatherings, raising the stakes for those implicated.

During his interview, Ray J appeared visibly nervous while discussing the situation, eventually halting his comments, suggesting he had already divulged too much.

The allegations have shone a spotlight on Diddy’s infamous “freak-offs” and the culture surrounding his high-profile white parties. With legal battles looming and new evidence reportedly emerging, the scandal threatens to implicate more prominent names in the entertainment industry.

The documentary, “TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs,” is now streaming for free on TUBI, offering a deep dive into the controversies and legal troubles surrounding the hip-hop icon and his inner circle.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...