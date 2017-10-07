Rapper Nelly arrested in tour bus after rape claim

American rapper Nelly has been arrested after a woman claimed he raped her in a town outside Seattle.

The singer was detained early on Saturday morning in his tour bus at a Walmart in Auburn, Washington State.

He has now been placed in jail and is due to appear before a judge “at some point”, said police spokesman Commander Steve Stocker.

Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr, was scheduled to perform in Ridgefield, Washington, on Saturday night.

Scott Rosenblum, the lawyer for the Grammy award-winning artist, said the allegation was false and motivated by “greed and vindictiveness”.

Nelly, who denies the allegation, is known for his hits Hot in Herre, My Place and Over and Over. He also appeared in the 2005 film, The Longest Yard. -Sky News