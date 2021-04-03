Rapper DMX off life support following heart attack, lawyer confirms

DMX was taken off life support Saturday afternoon and is breathing on his own at a Westchester hospital after suffering a heart attack, his lawyer told Page Six.

The 50-year-old “X Gon Give It to Ya” rapper was taken to White Plains Hospital around 11 p.m. Friday from his nearby home, and initially placed on a ventilator, attorney Murray Richman said.

“He was taken off life support around 3 p.m.,” Richman said. “At the moment, he’s breathing on his own. A lot of people are gathering at the hospital.”

DMX’s first wife and at least some of his 15 children are at the hospital with him, the attorney said.

The lawyer could not confirm a TMZ report that the rapper, who was born Earl Simmons, suffered the heart attack after an apparent overdose.

“I refuse to vouch for that because I have no personal knowledge,” the lawyer said.

The grave news about the “Where the Hood At” rapper sparked an outpouring across social media, where celebrities asked for prayers for the Mount Vernon native who grew up in Yonkers.