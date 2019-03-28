R Kelly’s hairdresser opens up about alleged sexual abuse

R. Kelly’s former hairdresser has spoken out about allegedly being abused by the singer.

Lanita Carter has decided to waive her anonymity because she is no longer “ashamed” of what she claims happened between her and the ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ hitmaker, who is facing 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

She said: “I’m not ashamed of my past anymore.”

Lanita admitted it is a “relief” to come forward and explained she’s done so as she wants to defend herself when she hears people defending Kelly.

In a preview of her interview with Jericka Duncan which will air on ‘CBS This Morning’ on Thursday, March 28, she said: “This is a relief. I’ve been carrying this since 2003.

“I have had to sit on a public bus and watch public conversation: ‘Did you hear about what they did with R. Kelly? They need to leave that man alone.’ And I can’t stand up for myself.

“I finally realised, I don’t want to be this victim. I don’t want to be a part of this.

“Today I say: no more. You can talk about me. You can not like what I’m sayin’ about your favourite singer. But this is my life… This is my truth. This is what I have.

And the hairstylist hopes she can “help” people find the courage to speak out about things that happen to them, particularly if it is at the hands of a “celebrity”.

She added: “If I die tomorrow, I know that I told the truth. I know that I want to be the best person I could be. I know that I want to help people.

“If it’s anybody that want to speak [their] truth, it’s hard when it’s a celebrity. It’s not easy. It’s not easy if it wasn’t a celebrity. It makes it 10 times worse.”

According to Cook County prosecutors, a semen sample of one of Lanita’s shirts was a match to the ‘Ignition’ singer’s DNA profile.

Kelly, 52, has previously denied the accusations against him.

Bang Showbiz