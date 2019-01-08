Following the response from the ‘Surviving R.Kelly’ docu-series, R. Kelly’s team is planning to launch a website to refute the claims made by his accusers.

According to TMZ, Kelly’s team is planning to launch the ‘Surviving Lies’ website in an attempt to “expose” his accusers which sources claims are telling shameless lies about the singer.

Originally a Facebook page was created for the website but was pulled after alleged text messages were posted on the page between Kelly and one of his young victims where she repeatedly calls him “daddy”.

The posting of these text messages violated Facebook’s community standards, with a spokesperson for the social media website stating that “bullying or sharing others’s private contact information” is a violation of their policies.

However, it seems that Kelly’team have their crosshairs aimed at Asante McGee who was one of the women that appeared on the docu-series and claimed to be one of his sex slaves.

A YouTube video link posted on the page claims to be a phone conversation between McGee’s daughter and her ex-boyfriend, where the daughter allegedly debunked the sexual abuse claims and MeGee apparently boasted to her about the perks of being with Kelly.

The authenticity of the audio is still to be verified by an independent source, however, Kelly’s team is presenting it as authentic.