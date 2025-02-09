R. Kelly Sued for Millions as Victims Claim He’s Falling Short on $10.3M Judgment

Spread the love

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly is facing yet another legal battle, as six of his alleged victims have filed a lawsuit accusing him of failing to pay the full amount of a 10.3 million judgment awarded to them in 2023.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the victims claim Kelly has paid less than

10.3 million leaving more than $9.9 million still owed.

The plaintiffs—Lizette Martinez, Lisa Van Allen, Kelly Rogers, Faith Rogers, Roderick Gartrell, and Gem Pratts—were among those who came forward with allegations against Kelly in the explosive Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.” The judgment stems from a lawsuit in which they accused Kelly and his former record label, Universal Music, of attempting to shut down a screening of the documentary in 2018.

In August 2023, a court ruled in favor of the victims, ordering Kelly to pay the multimillion-dollar sum. However, Kelly reportedly contested the judgment, claiming he was unaware of the case and should not be held liable. Despite his objections, the ruling stood, and the victims are now pushing to collect what they say they are owed.

Kelly, who is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for federal sex crimes, has long faced questions about his ability to pay such a substantial judgment. His victims have expressed skepticism about ever receiving the full amount, though they acknowledge receiving a portion of the funds.

Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly’s current attorney, told TMZ that the default judgment was entered before she joined his legal team and that an appeal is still pending. She did not provide further details on the case.

The lawsuit adds another layer to Kelly’s ongoing legal troubles, which have overshadowed his once-celebrated music career. As the victims continue their fight for justice, the case highlights the challenges of holding high-profile defendants accountable, even after legal victories.

Source: TMZ

