R. Kelly Sings on Podcast, Reveals He’s Working on New Music Behind Bars

LOS ANGELES – Despite serving a 30-year sentence for federal racketeering and sex trafficking convictions, R. Kelly continues to make headlines.

In a rare podcast interview on Inmate Tea with A&P, the R&B singer, according to TMZ, showcased his enduring musical talent, serenading listeners with snippets of two of his classic songs.

During the interview, Kelly performed a portion of his 1998 hit “When a Woman’s Fed Up” and later sang part of “Step in the Name of Love” from 2003. The moment quickly sparked reactions, with some praising his vocal ability while others criticized his continued public presence despite his criminal past.

Music Behind Bars

Kelly reaffirmed that his passion for music remains unwavering despite his incarceration. “Singing is a beautiful disease that’s uncurable … I’m always singing,” he said. He even claimed to have written 25 albums while in prison, though it remains unclear if any of that music will ever be officially released.

Though serving time in a federal prison in North Carolina, Kelly suggested that his focus remains on his craft and his future. “I’m working on getting out,” he stated, adding that he is “using patience as a tactic.”

Legal Battles and Sentencing

Kelly’s legal troubles remain extensive. In addition to his 30-year sentence, he was also sentenced to 20 years in Chicago for his federal sex crimes case. However, a judge ruled that 19 of those years would be served concurrently with his existing sentence, meaning he will only serve one additional year beyond his original term.

Public Reaction and Industry Fallout

Reactions to Kelly’s podcast appearance have been mixed. While some longtime fans remain supportive of his musical abilities, others continue to distance themselves from his legacy due to the severity of his crimes. The music industry, once dominated by his influence, has largely severed ties with the singer, with streaming platforms restricting his content and artists avoiding collaborations.

With Kelly claiming to have written dozens of songs behind bars, the lingering question is whether any of his new material will ever see the light of day—or if his controversial legacy will continue to overshadow his work.

