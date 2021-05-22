Prince Harry told ‘move to Zimbabwe’

Joe Siracusa, from Curtin University in Perth, Australia, said Prince Harry should take a “crash course” in the US First Amendment, after he criticised it as “bonkers”

Prince Harry has been told he should “move to Zimbabwe” if he doesn’t understand he’s in the “crosshairs” of the American paparazzi.

Joe Siracusa, a professor at Curtin University in Perth, Australia, said the Duke of Sussex also needs to learn how the First Amendment works in the US.

It follows Harry’s criticism of the amendment, which protects free speech, as “bonkers”.

The Duke’s remarks led to a huge backlash and claims it could threaten his popularity in America.

Professor Siracusa said the Duke’s whole life has been under the microscope, so he moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle, where there is “freedom of expression”.

He told Sky News Australia: “If Harry doesn’t understand that he’s in the crosshairs of the American paparazzi, that is the American media, then he ought to go for a long walk somewhere and move to Zimbabwe or some Asian village or maybe some Chinese fishing village somewhere.

“Because he’s going to be news now.”

He went on: “I find him completely unremarkable myself.

“It’s a great story – you’ve got a royal who married a grade B actress. He spits out the dummy and goes to America.

“The First Amendment will allow Americans to probe into his life – I think he’s going to have to take a crash course maybe online with somebody.”

He described Harry as a “very intriguing guy”, although he thinks he’s got “nothing to really say”.

Harry, 36, appeared to blast the US constitution during a chat with actor Dax Shepherd on the Armchair Expert podcast.

He said: “I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers.

“I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time, but you can find a loophole in anything.

“You can capitalise or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said.”

His comments led his biographer Angela Levin to question whether it could “start the decline of his popularity in the USA”.

And Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, said it showed Harry has “lost the plot”.

He added: “Soon he will not be wanted on either side of the pond.”

