Pink Powder Found in Diddy’s Hotel Room, Linked to Venezuelan Gang Tren de Aragua

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal issues have escalated following the discovery of bags containing a pink powder, suspected to be narcotics, in his New York hotel room.

The powder, which has yet to be tested, reportedly resembles substances previously seized from his properties that were confirmed to be drugs, including ecstasy.

Combs had travelled to New York two weeks ago on the advice of his legal team in anticipation of his arrest. The discovery of the pink powder comes amid growing concern over a mysterious drug known as “tusi” or “pink cocaine,” which has been gaining popularity in New York City’s party scene.

The drug, typically made from ketamine mixed with other substances, has been linked to Venezuelan criminal organizations, particularly the Tren de Aragua gang.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the powder found in Diddy’s hotel room is “tusi,” but its resemblance to the drug has raised alarms due to its connection to dangerous gangs.

Diddy is currently facing three federal charges related to alleged sexual abuse, with his bail set to be reviewed tomorrow at 3:30 pm EST as he prepares for trial.

Sources: NBC News, The New York Post

