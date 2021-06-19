Pictures: US Socialite Paris Hilton Spotted In Harare

US socialite Paris Whitney Hilton who was recently in the country on what appears to be a leisure tour in Zimbabwe was also spotted in Harare.

The 40-year-old super celebrity was reportedly on a three-day visit to the country accompanied by her family and fiancé Carter Reum who is an author, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist.

In an Instagram post, Highlands House which is a boutique guest lodge in the central suburb of Highlands, Harare shares pictures of the socialite with her fiancé and family. Highlands House revealed how escstatic they were to have had the honor of hosting the socialite at their lodge.

Captioning the pictures, Highlands House wrote;

“We can’t stop smiling! We had the honour of hosting the lovely @parishilton and family – thank you for choosing Highlands House and for your kindness towards us all ”

The New York It Girl was also spotted in the resort city of Victoria Falls enjoying the sublime view of the majestic falls.

Hilton shared a video with her 14.8million Instagram followers from her hotel room captioned, “beautiful day in Zimbabwe”.

In Victoria Falls, Paris and Carter visited the Lookout Cafe and then they went on to do the Gorge Swing, a tandem Zip Line and a solo Zip Line

Paris Hilton is an American media personality, socialite, businesswoman, model, singer, actress, and DJ.Having made her mark as a catwalk model, she has also turned her hand to writing and jewellery design as well as perfume creation.

She is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels.