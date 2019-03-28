Pictures: Ed Sheeran goes sightseeing in Cape Town

UK singer Ed Sheeran is on the last part of the South African leg of his world tour and took some time to be a regular tourist in the Mother City.

The “Perfect” singer surprised Mzansi over the weekend when he attended the T20 cricket match between the Proteas and Sri Lanka.

It seems that Sheeran wanted to experience the Mother City as a regular tourist with the singer having a pint on Monday at Fireman’s Arms in the CBD where he watched the England football game.

Ahead of his first concert on Wednesday he also headed up Table Mountain to soak up Cape Town’s natural beauty while reading a book.

The “Shape of You” singer-songwriter also visited Luke Dale-Roberts’ The Test Kitchen with his parents.

Sheeran is set to do his final SA performance at the Cape Town Stadium on Thursday.