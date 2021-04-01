Phatisani Sibanda joins ZBC’s PowerFM

What was initially seen as an April Fools’ Day prank turned out to be reality as Power FM unveiled celebrated DJ, Phatisani Sibanda as their new kid on the block.

A pregnancy carried for many months, the infant could not wait any longer – deciding to put its mother under the spotlight on a day associated with jokes.

And so when the baby was announced, many thought it was the biggest joke of the day.

Phatisani with PowerFM’s Tinashe Chikuse

It is not surprising that the birth pains were just too much for the mother given the vibrancy of the child.

Indeed, it is not an April’s Fools Day prank, Phatisani Sibanda has joined the Power FM family after his stint with StarFM.

Oozing with excitement, the ginger bearded DJ is looking ahead with optimism for great moments with the Power FM family.

He goes by the acronym “Shumba Pazvese”, and for good reason, because his early morning roar was just about what the PowerFM listeners needed to awaken them from the intoxicating grip that comes with April’s Fools Day.