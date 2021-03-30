Pharrell Williams mourns cousin

Pharrell Williams pays tribute to late cousin Donovan Lynch after he was shot by a police officer in the third of a series of shootings in Virginia Beach on Friday night.

The 47-year-old star has paid tribute to his cousin, who died aged 25 after being killed by police in the shootings over the weekend.

He wrote on Instagram: “The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure. My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings.

“He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others.

“It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve.

“Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger.”

On Friday night, there were three separate shootings incidents in the Virginia Beach Resort Area.

Authorities have said the first incident – which saw several people shot with no deaths – was likely the result of a fight.

Police added that ‘Bad Girls Club’ star Deshayla E. Harris – who died in the second shooting aged 29 – was likely an innocent bystander, and no arrests have been made yet in connection with her death.

Meanwhile, on Monday Virginia Beach police issued another statement claiming Pharrell’s cousin Lynch – who was shot by a police officer in the third shooting – was “brandishing a handgun at the time”.

They said: “Homicide detectives have now conducted interviews with the officer involved in the shooting death of Mr. Donovon Lynch, an officer who witnessed the incident, as well as independent witnesses.

“Both officers report that Mr. Lynch was brandishing a handgun at the time of the shooting. It was recovered at the scene.

“An independent witness affirmed that Mr. Lynch had been in possession of a handgun on the evening of March 26, 2021.

“The specific actions which results in the shooting are part of the ongoing criminal investigation.”