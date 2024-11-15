Pharrell Unfazed by Drake’s ‘Family Matters’ Jewelry Diss

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES — Pharrell Williams remains unbothered by Drake’s attempts to rattle him with a jab in the “Family Matters” diss track earlier this year, where the Canadian rapper referenced buying up Pharrell’s prized jewellery collection.

In an interview with GQ, according to Celebrity news platform TMZ, Pharrell revealed that he was not fazed by Drake’s antics, including showcasing the gems Pharrell had auctioned off in 2022. The former Neptunes producer seemed to take the jab in stride, saying he had already enjoyed the life use of the shiny items and that their fate, even if in the hands of a rival, was beyond his concern.

“Wherever they end up is their destiny,” Pharrell said, adding that he’s perfectly fine with it.

Drake and Pharrell share a long history, especially through their association with Pusha T, with whom Drake has had an infamous rap feud. However, Pharrell is not dwelling on past tensions, as Drake’s references in “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin” and “Family Matters” to the jewels didn’t strike a chord with him.

In one of the tracks, Drake flaunts the jewellery on Pharrell’s face and even dares Kendrick Lamar to come to his Toronto mansion and “take up for Pharrell.”

Pharrell brushed off the lyrical shots, stating they had no impact on him.

As the Clipse reunion album approaches, all eyes are on Pusha T’s next verses, and many wonder if he will respond to Drake’s latest diss. For Pharrell, it seems the best response is simply to stay unbothered and focus on his next moves.

