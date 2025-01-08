Paris Jackson Celebrates Five Years of Sobriety, Opens Up About Addiction Battle

Spread the love

Paris Jackson, the only daughter of the late Michael Jackson, has revealed her personal journey of overcoming addiction, marking five years of sobriety in an emotional Instagram post.

The 26-year-old musician shared a heartfelt video montage on Tuesday (January 7), offering a glimpse into her struggles with heroin and alcohol addiction, as well as the transformation she has undergone since choosing a sober lifestyle.

The montage begins with striking footage of her dilated pupils, interspersed with clips of her drinking, smoking, and partying. These raw images transition into uplifting scenes from her recovery, including snapshots of sobriety tokens and joyful moments spent embracing life’s simpler pleasures.

“Hi, I’m PK and I’m an alcoholic and a heroin addict,” Jackson wrote in her candid caption. “Today marks 5 years clean and sober from all drugs and alcohol. To say that I’m thankful would be a poor euphemism. Gratitude hardly scratches the surface. It’s because I’m sober that I get to smile today.”

Paris sharing clips from her past to present celebrating a emotional huge milestone in her life 5 yrs sober! She’s had been thru so much since she was 11 and being publicly open about her journey isn’t easy. pic.twitter.com/OYONZtH3jw — Kelly Jackson (Michael Jacksons) wife (@KellyBills14) January 7, 2025

She went on to reflect on the profound changes sobriety has brought to her life, emphasizing the importance of being present. “I’ve found that life keeps happening regardless of whether I’m sober or not,” she added. “But today I get to show up for it.”

Jackson concluded her post by acknowledging how close she came to losing it all. “Here’s a little snapshot of what has been possible because of my sobriety, and my god, I can’t believe I almost missed it all. Thanks 1 • 7 • 20,” she wrote, referencing the date of her sobriety milestone.

Messages of support poured in from fans and loved ones alike, including her aunt, La Toya Jackson, who commented, “Congratulations Paris!!! I’m so, so, so proud of you and your growth, your strength, and accomplishments. And I thank you for helping others that are going through this. Time flies; it’s been five long years. I’m so proud of you, sweetheart! I love you.”

Paris Jackson’s openness about her struggles and triumphs has inspired many, shining a light on the challenges of addiction and the hope that comes with recovery. Her story is a testament to resilience and the power of second chances.

