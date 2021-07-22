One of Zimbabwe’s finest DJs Mellow Tee dies

BULAWAYO based wheel spinner; DJ Mellow Tee (born Nkululeko Moyo) has died.

Mellow Tee died yesterday at a local hospital after battling meningitis.

The country’s creative sector has been plunged into mourning following the death of DJ Mellow Tee who was one of the most revered craftsmen on the decks on the Bulawayo club scene.

One of Mellow Tee’s close associates, DJ Kead Wikead confirmed the sad news and told Chronicle Showbiz that he was yet to get finer details on the burial arrangements.

“A dark cloud has come over the arts industry following the death of much celebrated DJ Mellow Tee who played a pivotal role in uplifting the city’s deck industry.

“Last week, they operated on him and we were told that he was recovering. However, when I checked again, we were told that he was getting worse because an infection from the raptured appendix had caused the meningitis which later on took his life.

“I am heading to his home now representing artistes and I will update on the funeral arrangements after meeting with the family,” said DJ Kead Wikead.

Meningitis is an inflammation (swelling) of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. A bacterial or

viral infection of the fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord usually causes the swelling. However, injuries, cancer, certain drugs, and other types of infections also can cause meningitis.