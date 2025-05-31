Omarion Opens Up on B2K Reunion: “It Was a Natural Thing”

Spread the love

LOS ANGELES — Omarion has broken his silence on the much-talked-about B2K reunion that took place during last month’s “Millennium Tour,” calling it a “natural thing” rooted in years of shared history, while making it clear that the former bandmates aren’t exactly best friends—at least not yet.

The R&B star was spotted cruising through Hollywood this week with motivational speaker Natasha Graziano riding shotgun. TMZ cameras caught up with the former B2K frontman, who was in a light mood as he addressed fan speculation about a possible full-scale reunion of the early 2000s boy band.

When asked about reconnecting with his former groupmates—Lil Fizz, Raz B, and J Boog—Omarion said, “We just have so much history, so reuniting was simply a natural thing.”

Though fans are eager to see the group relive their glory days, Omarion laughed off suggestions that the crew had rekindled a deep personal bond, saying, “I wouldn’t say we’re friends, but we’re friendly.”

A Nostalgic Comeback

The surprise onstage moment, which had the original B2K members performing together again, sent fans into a frenzy. Once a defining act of the early 2000s R&B scene, B2K dominated the charts with hits like “Bump, Bump, Bump,” “Girlfriend,” and “Uh Huh.” The group was a staple on BET’s 106 & Park and sold millions of records before disbanding in 2004.

Their 2019 Millennium Tour marked their first official reunion in over a decade, but tensions behind the scenes—ranging from creative differences to personal fallouts—kept fans guessing about the group’s long-term future.

Not Ruling Out More Music

While Omarion didn’t confirm any upcoming B2K projects, his comments suggest the door isn’t entirely closed. “These natural things can take baby steps,” he added, hinting that more collaborations—or at least performances—could be on the horizon if the vibe is right.

As for Graziano, despite swirling rumours, sources close to the singer say the two are just platonic friends. Graziano, a well-known author and motivational speaker, appeared relaxed during their Hollywood outing but declined to speak to the press.

For now, fans of B2K will have to wait and see whether this “natural moment” blossoms into a full-scale reunion—or simply remains a nostalgic flashback to a golden era in R&B.

Like this: Like Loading...