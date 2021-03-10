Olinda Chapel opens up on career, TV show

Despite the criticism and controversies on social media surrounding her marriage and lifestyle, United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean businesswoman Olinda Chapel has remained defiant.

She opened up on her upcoming television show, career and business, as she described how the year started off.

“2021 is a year of healing. 2020 was very difficult for many. 2021 is a year that we have to move past the losses of 2019 and 2020.”

Chapel concurred with Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi that women and young girls should be given space and taught that their leadership is valuable. She refused to be labelled a socialite as this was not appropriate and suitable for her line of work.

This is despite that some of her fans on social media identify her as a socialite.

“I am not a socialite, but a businesswoman, there is a difference between the two,” she said.

In a message to mark the International Women’s Day, Chapel said that the Zimbabwean arts sector has talent and potential that needed to be harnessed for it to be successful.

Her television show, which is in post- production stages, will be launched soon. It will focus on business, empowerment and philanthropy.

“I believe the arts sector in Zimbabwe has so much potential and it needs to be regulated properly to ensure that artistes get the rewards of their hard work,” said Chapel.

“The relevant authorities in the arts sector need to step up a bit more and provide further support to the National Arts Council and all their subsidiaries.

“We are launching the Olinda Chapel television show which is based on business and philanthropy work where we highlight our successes.”

Chapel said her love to assist the young, especially girls made her involved in philanthropic work.

“I have always had a passion to work with young people and give them opportunities that may not be readily available to them.Philanthropy is something very close to my heart and working with those that need help is so rewarding in the sense that you are changing the world one person at a time.

“The foundation name is called Olinda Chapel Foundation and its country director headed is Shepherd Ndebele.”

Chapel said her philanthropic work has not been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as she has been extending the helping hand more.

“We have offered home-based employment to those that would normally be self-employed and have distributed thousands of mealie meal bags in Epworth and surrounding areas,” she said.

“This was mainly focused at the elderly people who have a responsibility of looking after their grand-children. The OCF was also involved in paying hospital bills for those that were sick and struggling.”

Asked if there were any chances of coming back to Zimbabwe anytime soon, Chapel said she is always back home.

“I am always in and out of the country as I do have some business interests in Zimbabwe. The OCF was launched in 2017 and has been operating heavily in Zimbabwe.”

With regards to her troubled marriage to musician Tytan, Chapel said everything was fine and they were in a happy union.

“After going through a very difficult time in our marriage, we managed to reconcile and we are living happily as husband and wife. We are a family again.”